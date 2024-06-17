Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,396,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $6,386,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day moving average is $338.01. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $381.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

