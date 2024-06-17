Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $2,870,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average is $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

