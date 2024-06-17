Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,515,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of Walmart worth $21,679,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.95. 2,867,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,120,283. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

