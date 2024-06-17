Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,754,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.89% of Arch Capital Group worth $3,026,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,509. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

