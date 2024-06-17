Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.87% of Moderna worth $3,372,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
MRNA stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
