Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,920,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.76% of Charles Schwab worth $8,250,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,956. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

