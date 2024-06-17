Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,178 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,153,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Republic Services worth $2,993,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.53. 206,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

