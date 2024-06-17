Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 249,583 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,635,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.00% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $3,462,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

