Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 315,507 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,578,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.78% of Invitation Homes worth $3,294,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

INVH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 303,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.