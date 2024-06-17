Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 337,656 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,275,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.83% of Iron Mountain worth $3,238,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.51. 370,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,964. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

