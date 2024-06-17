Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 555,423 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,655,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 555,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.97% of Halliburton worth $3,530,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

HAL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.