Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 900,366 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,754,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.03% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $3,115,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $100.67. 233,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,659. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

