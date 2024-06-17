Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 998,228 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,933,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.34% of RTX worth $10,427,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 940,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,020. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.