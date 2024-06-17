Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,247,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.51% of Corning worth $2,991,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,547. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

