Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

