Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 12-Month High at $313.62

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $313.62 and last traded at $313.62, with a volume of 1509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,804,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,252,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

