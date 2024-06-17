Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

