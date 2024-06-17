Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 388.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

