Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $9,976,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,260. The firm has a market cap of $452.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $500.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

