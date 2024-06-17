Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.37

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
