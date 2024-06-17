Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.37

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,759,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 703,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 692,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 647,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

