Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 75,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

