Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,988,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.90% of Ventas worth $3,189,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,297,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.47. 228,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,003. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

