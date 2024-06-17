Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 145 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

