VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $226.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.55.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $207,161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

