Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $465.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

VRTX traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.46. The company had a trading volume of 373,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,683. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $277,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

