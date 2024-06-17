Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

