Viasat’s (VSAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.80% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

