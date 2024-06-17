Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 58,839 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.