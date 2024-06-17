Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $12,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Visteon Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

