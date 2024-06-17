Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,717 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,717 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $32,024,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 477,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Read Our Latest Report on SIMO

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.