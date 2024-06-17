Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after buying an additional 314,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $96.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

