Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $69.20 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.