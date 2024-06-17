Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,905 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.58 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.15 and its 200-day moving average is $367.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
