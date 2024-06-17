Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 34,173 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.4 %

SBLK stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

