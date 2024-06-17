Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 70,868 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 694,048 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

