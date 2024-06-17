Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $175.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.