Virtu Financial LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $372.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

