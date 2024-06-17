Virtu Financial LLC Invests $757,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workiva by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Workiva by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $74.47 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

