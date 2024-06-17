Virtu Financial LLC Invests $765,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RCL opened at $148.50 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $157.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

