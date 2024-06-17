Virtu Financial LLC Invests $790,000 in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,242.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

LBAI opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBAI

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.