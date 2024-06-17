Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,286,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,840,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 557,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

