Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $646,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

