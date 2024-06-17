Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,735 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $147.77 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $885.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

HOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $672,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

