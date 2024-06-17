Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

