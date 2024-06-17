Virtu Financial LLC Sells 176 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.87 and its 200 day moving average is $202.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

