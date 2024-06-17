Virtu Financial LLC Takes $623,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,141.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,418 shares of company stock valued at $113,220,454. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

