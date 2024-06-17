Virtu Financial LLC Takes $631,000 Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,147,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.8 %

FTAI opened at $84.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

