Virtu Financial LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $707,782 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $113.50 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

