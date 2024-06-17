Virtu Financial LLC Takes $641,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,691,480. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.2 %

APPF stock opened at $231.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.54. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.32 and a twelve month high of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

