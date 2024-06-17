Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE NCZ remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,153. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
