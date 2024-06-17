Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE NCZ remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,153. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

